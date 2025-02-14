'In Alaska, It's Denali'

Alaska's two senators, both Republicans, are trying to reverse one of President Trump's Day 1 executive orders. Sen. Lisa Murkowski has introduced a bill to change the federal government's name for America's tallest peak back to Denali from Mount McKinley. It was co-sponsored by Sen. Dan Sullivan, who is "more closely aligned with Trump," the Anchorage Daily News reports.



"Once you see it in person, and take in the majesty of its size and breathe in its cold air, you can understand why the Koyukon Athabascans referred to it as The Great One," Murkowski said in a statement. "This isn't a political issue—Alaskans from every walk of life have long been advocating for this mountain to be recognized by its true name."