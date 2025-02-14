Fallout Escalates Over DOJ's Decision on Eric Adams

Controversy over the Justice Department's push to drop charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams is only growing. Another top prosecutor resigned on Friday from the Manhattan US attorney's office rather than carry out the order, reports the Wall Street Journal. His is the seventh resignation since Thursday, notes CNN. Details:

This all started when the acting No. 2 official at the Justice Department, Emil Bove, ordered the Manhattan office to drop its corruption case against Adams. In response, the top prosecutor in that office, Danielle Sassoon, resigned and wrote in a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi that she was "baffled" by the order. About Sassoon: "It is a breathtaking and dangerous precedent to reward Adams's opportunistic and shifting commitments on immigration and other policy matters with dismissal of a criminal indictment," wrote Sassoon. She is a 38-year-old Republican who clerked under the late conservative Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, according to Reuters, which has a profile of the Harvard grad. In her letter, Sassoon accused the Justice Department of striking a quid-pro-quo deal with Adams in exchange for his help on immigration matters.