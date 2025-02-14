She Said Her Virgin Mary Wept Blood. Not So Fast

About a decade ago, Gisella Cardia purchased a statue of the Virgin Mary at Bosnia and Herzegovina's Medjugorje, where thousands of religious pilgrims flock annually. The Sicilian native created her own pilgrimage site in the town of Trevignano Romano, on the outskirts of Rome, using the statue as the anchor, reports the Guardian . Locals soon became irritated by the increase in traffic, partly because Cardia—real name Maria Giuseppe Scarpulla, per El Pais —started claiming the statue wept tears of blood and performed other seemingly supernatural feats, including "loaves and fishes"-style miracles that involved multiplying pizzas and gnocchi instead.

Per Vatican News, Cardia has also claimed to have received secret messages not only from the Virgin Mary, but from Jesus Christ and God as well. Now, a trial may be heading Cardia's way, after prosecutors in nearby Civitavecchia say DNA testing has come back showing the blood supposedly from the statue was actually her own. Authorities there launched a probe in 2023 after a private investigator said the blood from the statue, at the time held in a glass case, was from a pig.

The tests tying the blood to Cardia were completed on Thursday, per Corriere Della Sera. The Catholic Church has already declared Cardia a fraud, using her case to tighten rules last year on acknowledging supernatural phenomena. The DNA test results will officially be in the hands of prosecutors by Feb. 28; the necessity of a trial still needs to be determined. In the meantime, some of the faithful are miffed at Cardia, accusing her of duping them into making donations. One of her alleged victims: an ex-official from Italy's Ministry of Economy, who says Cardia tricked him out of nearly $135,000, ostensibly to help his sick wife.

The legal team for the self-proclaimed "mystic," who's been found guilty in the past of bankruptcy fraud, continues to insist that supernatural forces still may have played a role. "The DNA stain warrants further investigation," attorney Solange Marchignoli tells Corriere. "We are waiting to find out whether it's a mixed or single profile." Marchignoli concedes that Cardia's DNA may have had a presence on the statue, but that's only because she "kissed and handled" it. As for the possibility that Cardia's DNA may have somehow mingled with that from the Virgin Mary herself, Marchignoli replies, "Who can say? Do you know the Madonna's DNA?" (More Virgin Mary stories.)