For Marine Drill Instructors, a Devastating Toll

Marine drill instructors are famously tough. In fact, they hold one of the military's "most iconic jobs" as they get new recruits ready for battle, notes a joint story by the Washington Post and Military.com. Less well-known is that they are held to such high standards and unrelenting pressure that suicides among instructors are alarmingly common. The investigation documents seven in the past five years, three of them coming in a span of three months in 2023 at the Marines' Parris Island base in South Carolina. The story also cites an internal Marine Corps study from 2019 showing that 29 drill instructors either took their own lives or acknowledged wanting to do so in the previous decade. Researchers also found high rates of divorce and addiction.