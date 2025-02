Israeli tanks rolled into the occupied West Bank on Sunday for the first time in more than 20 years, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered a halt to the scheduled release of Palestinian prisoners and detainees—further complicating the shaky ceasefire. The military was ordered to prepare for an "extended stay" to battle Palestinian militant groups in refugee camps, Reuters reports. Israel's defense minister has promised to keep troops in the camps for a year to keep displaced residents from returning, per NPR .

The postponement of the release is in retaliation for public displays of Israeli hostages handed over in Gaza, per Reuters. One official told NPR that Israel is trying to extend the current phase of the ceasefire, which is to expire in a week, to secure the release of more hostages. Israel had not deployed tanks in the territory since 2002, when it was battling a Palestinian uprising, per the AP. A spokesperson for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas denounced the decision on Sunday. "This is a dangerous Israeli escalation that will not lead to stability or calm," he said.