Shiffrin Races to 100th World Cup Win

Mikaela Shiffrin has added a new chapter to her book of World Cup records by becoming the first ski star to reach 100 career wins. Less than 14 years after her debut race as a 16-year-old, the American won a slalom in Italy on Sunday to reach the milestone, the AP reports. No other skier, male or female, has won more than 86 races. The victory fulfilled a quest put on hold by a serious crash in November. "I have wondered in the last weeks so many times whether it is the right thing to come back," said Shiffrin, who had been a distant 10th in a Jan. 30 slalom at Courchevel, France, in a post-race interview.

Shiffrin finished 0.61 seconds ahead of Zrinka Ljutic, with US teammate Paula Moltzan finishing third, 0.64 back. After crossing the finish line, Shiffrin took a long look toward the scoreboard showing her victory—which she later said she could not find, per the AP. She then looked over her left shoulder with an expression of amazement. Shiffrin lay down on the snow with her right hand to her helmet, then was helped to her feet by Moltzan, who hugged her. "A lot of things had to go right in my direction for this to happen. But I did something right, too," a tearful Shiffrin said minutes after the race.

The two-time Olympic champion has racked up 63 wins in slalom, 22 in giant slaloms, 5 in super-G, 4 in downhill, 1 in Alpine combined, and 5 in parallel races in 278 career starts. The AP has a list of 10 of her most notable World Cup victories here.