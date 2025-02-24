Before Boat Sank, Victim Told Wife, 'Everything Is Dangerous'

Multiple people have died after a boat sank in New York over the weekend, sparking a search for a missing person by the US Coast Guard. The speedboat took on water 5 miles southeast of Breezy Point, a neighborhood at the tip of Queens' Rockaway Peninsula, per the AP . Initial reports indicated that three people had died and two were injured, one critically. Other reports said that there were four deaths and one hospitalization of a patient in stable condition, suggesting that the patient previously listed in critical condition had died.

"The Coast Guard is still searching for the missing individual," Coast Guard spokesperson Sydney Phoenix said Monday morning, per the AP. "We currently have an aircrew from Air Station Atlantic City and the Coast Guard Cutter Chadwick" in the area, Phoenix added. Coast Guard rescue crews responded to assist the boaters on Sunday. The New York police and fire departments, New Jersey State Police, and the Sandy Hook Pilots also participated in the search.

Water temps in the area were in the mid-30s on Sunday, per CBS News. The family of 50-year-old Cecilio Adames, who was reportedly on the boat enjoying a fishing trip with friends before he perished, tells the news outlet that a call with Adames earlier Sunday morning seemed to warn of the tragedy to come. "Ten o'clock in the morning, I call him," says his wife, Francisca Adames. "I say, 'Everything OK?' He [says], 'It's a lot of wind. Everything is dangerous.'" He then added that the danger was "far away, like, 25 miles," according to his wife.