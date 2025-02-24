Johnson Faces a Crucial Test This Week for Trump

It is, in the eyes of Politico , Mike Johnson's "moment of truth." The House speaker has the difficult task of pushing through a budget bill this week central to President Trump's domestic agenda. Johnson can only afford one "no" vote within his ranks if all members are present, and one nay emerged Sunday via GOP Rep. Victoria Spartz of Indiana. Spartz tweeted that she was "a NO on the current version" of the bill. The Hill , meanwhile, counts at least three moderate Republicans who are not currently on board, primarily because they're worried about possible cuts to Medicaid.

A complicating factor for Johnson is that members of Congress are returning to Capitol Hill this week "after some lawmakers heard an earful" from constituents complaining about the sweeping cuts by Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency, notes Punchbowl News. The outlet lists several other GOP lawmakers who leaning no, including Rep. Tony Gonzalez of Texas, who sent Johnson a letter raising worries about cuts to Medicaid, Pell Grants, and food assistance. Seven others co-signed the letter, including members of the GOP Hispanic conference.

The legislative machinations begin Monday in the House toward a vote that is tentatively scheduled to take place on Tuesday, probably in the evening. The House vote comes after the Senate narrowly passed its version of the budget framework last week. One key difference is that the Senate passed a two-bill blueprint, and the House is working on a single bill, in line with Trump's preference for "one big, beautiful bill." (More Mike Johnson stories.)