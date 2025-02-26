Musk's Email Demand Got 1M Responses

More than 1 million federal employees have responded to the controversial email asking them to explain five tasks they accomplished in the last week, according to the White House. That's a significant number, but one that represents less than half of the 2.3 million civilian federal employees, per Reuters. Still, it shows many "decided to err on the side of compliance to avoid the chance they might lose their jobs," per Politico. It was Elon Musk's idea to send the email via the Office of Personnel Management. He said a non-response would mean the worker lost their job. Even so, some agencies told workers not to respond due to security concerns, or stated responses were voluntary, as OPM likewise said.