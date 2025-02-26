Musk's Email Demand Got 1M Responses

More than 1 million federal employees have responded to the controversial email asking them to explain five tasks they accomplished in the last week, according to the White House. That's a significant number, but one that represents less than half of the 2.3 million civilian federal employees, per Reuters. Still, it shows many "decided to err on the side of compliance to avoid the chance they might lose their jobs," per Politico. It was Elon Musk's idea to send the email via the Office of Personnel Management. He said a non-response would mean the worker lost their job. Even so, some agencies told workers not to respond due to security concerns, or stated responses were voluntary, as OPM likewise said.
On Monday, Musk proposed sending a second email, saying failure to respond "will result in termination." Speaking Tuesday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump supports the decision of some agency heads to tell their workers not to respond, per Forbes. But if workers haven't received that guidance, they need to respond—"a very simple task," Leavitt said, per Reuters. "It took me about a minute and a half to think of five things I did last week," Leavitt said. "I do five things in about 10 minutes, and all federal workers should be working at the same pace that President Trump is working." (AI will reportedly analyze email responses and indicate where to make cuts.)