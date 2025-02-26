Trump Rolling Out a $5M 'Gold Card'

President Trump teased a new visa program Tuesday with something "like a green card," but his favorite color: gold. Trump said the gold card, with "a higher level of sophistication," would offer "very high-level people" a new "route to citizenship"—for the cost of $5 million, per the New York Times . "Wealthy people will be coming into our country by buying this card" and receiving "green card privileges," said Trump, who spoke to reporters while signing various executive orders, per CNN .

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said "the Trump gold card" would replace the EB-5 visa program, under which investors and their families can receive permanent residence if they make a significant investment in a US business that creates or preserves 10 permanent full-time jobs for US workers. Trump said the wealthy foreigners buying gold cards would be "people that create jobs," without giving details, per the Times.

"They'll have to go through vetting, of course," Lutnick said, per CNN, "to make sure they're wonderful world-class global citizens." Asked if a Russian oligarch would be eligible, Trump replied, "Yeah, possibly. I know some Russian oligarchs that are nice people." "I think they can afford $5 million," he continued. He predicted the government would be able to sell a million or more gold cards starting in about two weeks. "If you add up the numbers, they're pretty good," he said. (More President Trump stories.)