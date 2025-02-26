Skydive Spot Sees 3 Deaths in 24 Days

Three skydivers who set out from the same facility in Arizona have died within 24 days—a shocking rate considering there were nine skydiving-related fatalities across the US in all of last year, per the Arizona Republic . The third death tied to Skydive Arizona in Eloy, an hour southeast of Phoenix, came around 2pm on Feb. 16. A 47-year-old "experienced skydiver" was found near the facility and pronounced dead at the scene, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office announced Monday, per KSAZ . Witnesses said he'd been attempting an "advanced" landing maneuver.

On Jan. 24, a 55-year-old Minnesota woman identified as Ann Wick, who'd skydived hundreds of times before, went on a jump with Skydive Arizona and died after witnesses said the canopy of her parachute spun during descent, per the Republic. At the time, Skydive Arizona, which has hosted multiple skydiving World Cups and touts itself as the largest skydiving facility in the world, said it was cooperating with authorities and "remains committed to upholding the highest safety standards." A week later, a 46-year-old Arizona man died when his parachute failed to deploy. He was identified as Shawn Bowen of Gilbert.

The unidentified man who died Feb. 16 had participated in more than 25,000 jumps, per the Republic. According to Skydive Arizona, witnesses said his parachute deployed safely but he ran into trouble after attempting an "advanced" landing maneuver at low altitude. "The management of Skydive Arizona extends its sincerest condolences to the family, friends, and all those who had the privilege of sharing the skies with him," the company said in a release. There is no mention of the recent deaths on the company's website or Facebook page. A Facebook post from Tuesday reads, "Scared of Heights? Skydiving Might Be the Cure!" (More skydiving accident stories.)