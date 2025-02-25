AI to Determine Federal Workers' Fates

DOGE will use artificial intelligence to analyze the email responses from some of the estimated 2.3 million federal employees asked to justify their jobs . The responses will be fed into a large language model, an advanced AI system that can process huge amounts of text data, which will then determine which jobs should be cut, NBC News reports. Speaking broadly about DOGE's efforts to cut costs with AI, NYU professor and AI expert Meredith Broussard tells Axios , "The machine will give an answer because the machine always gives an answer. But that answer is not necessarily correct."

Federal employees were instructed to respond to an email from the Office of Personnel Management, providing five bullet points about what they accomplished over the last week, by midnight Monday, though many agencies told their workers not to respond due to security and privacy concerns. Though President Trump adviser Elon Musk initially said failure to respond would equal "a resignation," OPM said responses were voluntary, per NBC. Musk wasn't happy about that.

On Monday, he complained "so many failed even that inane test, urged on in some cases by their managers." "Have you ever witnessed such INCOMPETENCE and CONTEMPT for how YOUR TAXES are being spent?" he wrote. He also suggested federal workers who didn't respond would get a second email "subject to the discretion of the President." And "failure to respond a second time will result in termination," per NBC. Trump suggested Monday that "a lot of people are not answering because they don't even exist." He also said a non-response meant "you're sort of semi-fired or you're fired." (More DOGE stories.)