Biggest Oscar Surprises, Milestones

The 97th Academy Awards are in the books, and Anora led the way with five victories including best film. (See a list of winners here.) The night seemed to have fewer surprises and snubs than in other years, but entertainment outlets still had a number of notable moments to write about, including:

Mikey Madison of Anora won for best actress over seeming "shoo-in" Demi Moore of The Substance, notes Variety. Moore had pretty much swept the season's previous award shows. No Dylan love: A Complete Unknown had eight nominations and didn't take home a single win, notes the Hollywood Reporter. That includes Adrien Brody of The Brutalist winning for best actor over Timothee Chalamet for his portrayal of Bob Dylan. "Perhaps (Dylan) made the right move in skipping the ceremony in which his biopic went winless."