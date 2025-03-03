Cruise Ship Sends Passengers Scrambling: 'I Had to Hang On!'

A two-week roundtrip cruise out of Sydney got a little messy last week, leaving at least 16 injured in the aftermath. 9News Australia reports that on Tuesday, Princess Cruises' Crown Princess hit rough seas as it was shifting course near Milford Sound, off of New Zealand, sending crew and passengers scrambling as the ship took a frightening tilt (there's video here ). "The tables and chairs went sliding across the room, and a girl went sliding on her chair over towards the pool," one passenger in the dining area at the time tells the news outlet.

Another passenger says he was "walking along doing my lap and all of a sudden the boat was on an angle ... I had to hang on!" One of the ship's pools can be seen overflowing in footage due to the ship's awkward leaning. Items in the ship's kitchen and gift shops were also sent flying. "While in Fiordland, New Zealand, Crown Princess encountered strong winds during a course change, causing the ship to briefly tilt beyond its usual movement before stabilizing," a spokesperson from Princess Cruises tells People. "Our crew responded quickly to correct the situation, and at no point was the safety of the ship compromised."

The three crew members and 13 passengers suffered only minor injuries and were reportedly "doing well," per the Princess Cruises rep. The ship itself was undamaged after the incident and continued on its course, reports Stuff. The passengers seemed to recover well after the fact, heading back to their activities and dining areas. "The buffet level was flooded from the pools, so a bit soggy underfoot for breakfast," one shrugged, per 7NEWS. (More Princess Cruises stories.)