Gascon Faces Oscars 'Nightmare' in Wake of Tweets

The controversy surrounding the past tweets of Karla Sofia Gascon—the first transgender individual nominated for an acting Oscar, for her starring role in Emilia Perez—isn't going away. And it's apparently affecting the Oscar campaign that Netflix, the movie's distributor in the US and UK, is trying to run. Screen Daily reports that Gascon hasn't been in contact with Netflix since her surprise CNN interview over the weekend. Variety and The Hollywood Reporter, meanwhile, note that Netflix is now trying to salvage the movie's awards chances by putting some light between itself and Gascon. (Voting doesn't conclude until Feb. 18.)