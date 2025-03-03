Here Are Your Academy Award Winners

Sean Baker made Oscar history Sunday at the 97th Academy Awards. Anora won best picture, his fourth win of the night and tying Walt Disney for the most in a single year in Academy Award history, the AP reports. Anora was the night's big winner with five statuettes overall, two more than The Brutalist. But Baker's historic run is the story of the night. The strip club Cinderalla story without the fairy-tale ending, a gritty, Brooklyn-set screwball farce about an erotic dancer who elopes with the son of a Russian oligarch, had previously won the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival to emerge as the unlikely Oscars frontrunner, an unusually explicit film for a best-picture winner.

Baker also won best director, and the film's star, 25-year-old Mikey Madison, won best actress, which the AP describes as an upset—Demi Moore had been seen as the frontrunner for her role in The Substance. Adrien Brody won his second best actor Oscar for his performance in The Brutalist, and Zoe Saldaña won her first Oscar for best supporting actress in Emilia Perez. Kieran Culkin won best supporting actor, completing a sweep of the category for his role in A Real Pain. (See the full list of winners here, read about five notable moments from the ceremony here, or check out some of the red carpet looks here.)