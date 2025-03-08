Global Rallies Seek Equality

Women took to the streets on Saturday in cities across Europe, Africa, South America, and elsewhere to mark International Women's Day with demands for ending inequality and gender-based violence. Demonstrators called for improved access to gender-specific health care and equal pay, and advocated on other issues in which women are treated differently from men. The World Economic Forum's research found that at the current rate of progress it would take until 2158 to reach full parity, per the BBC. That's about five generations away. The AP reports demonstrations took place in nations including:



