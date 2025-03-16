Brits Flock to 'Place of Communion' to Sweat, Bond, Relax

Sauna bathing has taken London, and other parts of the UK, by storm
Posted Mar 16, 2025 4:35 PM CDT
A man sits by a campfire during his sauna session at the Hackney Wick Community Sauna Baths, in London on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025.   (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

It may be winter, but the dozen men and women packed into a small sauna room in east London are happily sweating away. It's nearly 195 degrees in here, and it's about to get even hotter. Sauna bathing has taken London and the rest of the UK by storm, particularly among trendy 20- and 30-somethings interested in trying a new pastime that's healthier than nights out in pubs.

  • Facts and figures: Sweating it out in communal spaces for relaxation, physical or mental therapy, and socializing has long been a staple of many cultures, from Scandinavia's saunas and Native American sweat lodges to Japan's onsens (hot springs) and Turkish baths, per the AP. The number of public UK saunas has jumped from 45 in 2023 to 147 this year, according to the British Sauna Society.

  • An update: The most popular saunas are those that emphasize community and "connectedness," or offer something novel. Think sauna club nights featuring DJs, saunas combined with a poetry workshop, or aufguss (meaning "infusion" in German) rituals, intense sessions blending heat therapy, music, and scent. Many sites also offer open-air ice baths next to the saunas so people can cycle between hot and cold.
  • Appeal: "I [love] the feeling of losing yourself," said one fan as she emerged from her first aufguss . "It's a 15-minute detachment from normal life." She likened the exhilaration to the experience of running into the freezing sea with hundreds of others on New Year's Day.
  • Appeal II: Another large draw for fans is that saunas serve as "a place of communion," much like a pub or a church, said Charlie Duckworth, a co-founder of Community Sauna Baths. "[A] sauna lowers inhibitions and also gives you a feeling of mild euphoria," not unlike the effects of social drinking, he said.
  • Health perks: Besides reducing stress and getting ideas flowing, some swear by saunas and cold plunges for soothing joint inflammation and improving heart health and sleep. One study suggested a link between going to the sauna at least four times a week and a reduction in the risk of psychosis among middle-aged Finnish men. "Authentic sauna done well should be as regular as the gym, and doing it regularly is what offers the reported health benefits," said Gabrielle Reason of the BSS.

