Brits Flock to 'Place of Communion' to Sweat, Bond, Relax

It may be winter, but the dozen men and women packed into a small sauna room in east London are happily sweating away. It's nearly 195 degrees in here, and it's about to get even hotter. Sauna bathing has taken London and the rest of the UK by storm, particularly among trendy 20- and 30-somethings interested in trying a new pastime that's healthier than nights out in pubs.

Facts and figures: Sweating it out in communal spaces for relaxation, physical or mental therapy, and socializing has long been a staple of many cultures, from Scandinavia's saunas and Native American sweat lodges to Japan's onsens (hot springs) and Turkish baths, per the AP. The number of public UK saunas has jumped from 45 in 2023 to 147 this year, according to the British Sauna Society.