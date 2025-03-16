Trump Wants More Say on Kennedy Center Honorees

After expressing dissatisfaction with the Kennedy Center's presentations and installing loyalists on its board who elected him chairman , President Trump is moving to give himself more control over the selection of the artists to be honored in its televised awards gala—an event he boycotted during his first term. The center's board plans to consider a resolution Monday to do that, the New York Times reports, at a meeting where the speaker will be its new boss.

The resolution stipulates that the members of the committee charged with picking the nominees for its arts awards each year "shall serve at the pleasure of the chairman." So Trump would be able to fire the people who decide whom to celebrate for lifetime artistic achievement. The committee would present the chairman with a list of recommendations for the Kennedy Center Honors, per the Times. Until now, center officials picked the committee that produced a list of names based on recommendations from other artists, former honorees, the board at large, and the public.

Little has been released about Trump's programming changes, but the interim president said the center plans "a big, huge celebration of the birth of Christ at Christmas." Trump has said he'll remove "woke" influences, drag shows and "anti-American propaganda" from the Kennedy Center. Artists including actress Issa Rae and musician Rhiannon Giddens have canceled scheduled performances in protest of Trump's takeover, as did a production of the musical Hamilton. Vice President JD Vance received a hostile reception from other attendees when he attended a performance at the center on Thursday. (More Kennedy Center stories.)