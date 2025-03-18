Je Suis the Top Dog in America

The US still has a major case of French bulldog fever, but a very different breed is staunchly chasing dog lovers' hearts, according to American Kennel Club statistics released Wednesday. For the third year in a row, the comical, controversial Frenchie tops the club's annual rundown of the nation's most prevalent purebred dogs. As the AP reports, Frenchies are followed by Labrador retrievers, golden retrievers, German shepherds, poodles, and some other longtime faves. (Rounding out the top 10: dachshunds, beagles, Rottweilers, bulldogs, and German shorthaired pointers.) Yet keep an eye on the cane corso. The powerful, protective breed vaulted from nearly 50th to 14th in the rankings in just a decade. A look at the trends: