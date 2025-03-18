Politics / John Roberts After Trump Berates Judge, a Rare Rebuke From Roberts President had called for the impeachment of judge who ruled against him By John Johnson Posted Mar 18, 2025 11:26 AM CDT Copied President Trump greets Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts before Trump's address to Congress on March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) President Trump's demand for the impeachment of a judge who ruled against him has drawn a rare and direct rebuke from Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, reports Bloomberg. "For more than two centuries, it has been established that impeachment is not an appropriate response to disagreement concerning a judicial decision," Roberts said in a statement. "The normal appellate review process exists for that purpose." Roberts' statement came hours after Trump called for the impeachment of US District Judge James E. Boasberg, who has ruled against the Trump administration's deportation moves, reports CNBC. The Washington Post notes that Roberts is a "fierce defender of the judiciary." In a Truth Social post, Trump called Boasberg a "Radical Left Lunatic of a Judge, a troublemaker and agitator who was sadly appointed by Barack Hussein Obama." He added, "I'm just doing what the VOTERS wanted me to do," referring to a crackdown on immigration. "This judge, like many of the Crooked Judges' I am forced to appear before, should be IMPEACHED!!!" Boasberg is overseeing the case in which Trump invoked the 1798 Alien Enemies Act to deport alleged gang members from Venezuela. Over the weekend, the judge ordered planes carrying the deportees to be turned around and brought back to the US, but the aircraft landed in El Salvador as scheduled. The Justice Department is pushing for Boasberg to be removed from the ongoing case, notes NBC, and a lawyer from the department refused to answer his questions at a hearing. (More John Roberts stories.) Get breaking news in your inbox. What you need to know, as soon as we know it. Sign up Report an error