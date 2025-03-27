Millions Flock to Honor 'God's Influencer' Ahead of Sainthood

Carlo Acutis will be canonized as the first millennial saint on April 27 in Assisi, Italy, and pilgrims are flocking to this hilltop town to honor him alongside St. Francis and St. Clare. Acutis, who died of leukemia at age 15 in 2006, was known for his devotion and modern approach to faith. Over the past year, more than a million pilgrims have visited his shrine, where his body is preserved. His smiling image is as popular in Assisi souvenir shops as the iconic St. Francis, the AP reports. Bishop Domenico Sorrentino described the influx of visitors as a "volcano of grace." As one visitor to the shrine explained, while other saints are "far removed from today's teens ... Carlo is like the kids." Another referred to him as the "new saint who attracts youth." The New York Post says he's known as "God's influencer."
Acutis used the internet to spread the gospel and create an online exhibit about Eucharistic miracles. His mother, Antonia Salzano Acutis, said he was "a bridge to Jesus." Acutis chose to wear jeans, a sweatshirt, and sneakers in death, reflecting his everyday nature. Rev. Enzo Fortunato highlights the parallels between Acutis and St. Francis, noting Acutis engaged in charity and prayer rather than pursuing material wealth. His mother says one of her son's favorite sayings was, "Everyone is born an original, but many die photocopies." Acutis wanted to be buried in Assisi, emulating St. Francis' legacy. Healing miracles attributed to him solidified his sainthood candidacy, including the recovery of a 6-year-old Brazilian boy from a rare pancreatic condition and that of a Costa Rican girl who was not expected to recover after a bike accident. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)