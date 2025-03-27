Millions Flock to Honor 'God's Influencer' Ahead of Sainthood

Carlo Acutis will be canonized as the first millennial saint on April 27 in Assisi, Italy, and pilgrims are flocking to this hilltop town to honor him alongside St. Francis and St. Clare. Acutis, who died of leukemia at age 15 in 2006, was known for his devotion and modern approach to faith. Over the past year, more than a million pilgrims have visited his shrine, where his body is preserved. His smiling image is as popular in Assisi souvenir shops as the iconic St. Francis, the AP reports. Bishop Domenico Sorrentino described the influx of visitors as a "volcano of grace." As one visitor to the shrine explained, while other saints are "far removed from today's teens ... Carlo is like the kids." Another referred to him as the "new saint who attracts youth." The New York Post says he's known as "God's influencer."