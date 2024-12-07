He Will Be the First Saint in Branded Clothes

On April 27, the pope will utter the Latin word "discernimus," meaning "we recognize it," in regard to the sainthood of Carlo Acutis. And thus, Acutis—who died in 2006 from leukemia at age 15—will become the first millennial saint. At the Guardian, Linda Kinstler plays off this to provide a fascinating deep dive into how the Vatican determines just who gets to be called a saint. The process is a secretive one handled by the centuries-old Dicastery for the Causes of Saints. "We are a very peculiar court," Father Angelo Romano tells Kinstler. For example, "there is no point when a Cause will be dismissed, and there is no statute of limitations," he says. The court first examines the spiritual bona fides of a prospective saint in life, and, if it passes muster, moves on to the more controversial phase of verifying two miracles. And all of this unfolds in a process Kinstler likens to a political campaign.