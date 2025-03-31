Man Arrested in Brutal Assault on Bride-to-Be

A suspect is in custody in Dallas after a bride-to-be who traveled from Oklahoma to Texas for her bachelorette party ended up in the hospital with a bloody face. Canada Rinaldi, 27, said a stranger punched her in the face a month before her wedding, as she and friends left a club and walked to their ride-share in the early hours of March 23, per NBC News . She was knocked unconscious and landed in a hospital with a concussion, broken nose, and three broken teeth. She also required eight stitches to her forehead, per KXAS-TV . A woman with Rinaldi's group said they were blindsided by a man who came at the bride-to-be from behind.

"He punched Canada, and she went straight down, and I turned to push him away, and that's when he got me," Kelly Peralta tells KXAS, noting she walked away with a black eye. Another friend says it was a "heartbreaking" end to what "was supposed to be one of the best trips of [Rinaldi's] life." The bride-to-be—for whom nearly $20,000 has been raised—tells CBS News she "will have scarring" from what she views as "a freak incident." Dallas Police said a suspect, Trevon Woodards, was arrested Friday by Bedford Police, whose jurisdiction includes the suburbs outside of Dallas. Woodards pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault in 2021 after allegedly attacking a police officer and spent 10 days in jail in February for a probation violation, NBC reports. (More Texas stories.)