Comedian: Cops Violated My Civil Rights in Drug Arrest

Paul Rodriguez says he was slapped by 'Caucasian' officer on a 'power trip'
Posted Mar 31, 2025 9:19 AM CDT
Comedian Claims Rights Were Violated in Drug Arrest
Comedian Paul Rodriguez welcomes people waiting in line outside Laugh Factory Hollywood, which was providing free Thanksgiving meals Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023, in Los Angeles.   (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Comedian Paul Rodriguez says police violated his civil rights while arresting him for narcotics possession on Friday in California. Burbank Police said Rodriguez was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over for "code violations" around 7:30pm. "Narcotics were located" and Rodriguez, 70, was booked on a charge of possession and released, said Police Sgt. Stephen Turner, per the Los Angeles Times. But that account leaves out some important details, according to Rodriguez. He tells TMZ that he was asleep in the passenger seat when he was awoken by an officer slapping him.

Rodriguez suggests the arrest was racially motivated, claiming the "Caucasian" officer was on a "power trip." He claims the driver of the vehicle admitted the drugs were hers, but he was arrested anyway. The "arrest and treatment constituted a violation of his civil rights," Rodriguez's lawyer, Bobby Samini, says in a statement, per TMZ. "Law enforcement asserted that the driver of the vehicle was in possession of a controlled substance. Mr. Rodriguez did not have any controlled substance in his possession, nor was he under the influence of any controlled substance." Samini adds, "We look forward to establishing Mr. Rodriguez's innocence in a court of law." (More Paul Rodriguez stories.)

