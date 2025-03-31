Comedian: Cops Violated My Civil Rights in Drug Arrest

Comedian Paul Rodriguez says police violated his civil rights while arresting him for narcotics possession on Friday in California. Burbank Police said Rodriguez was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over for "code violations" around 7:30pm. "Narcotics were located" and Rodriguez, 70, was booked on a charge of possession and released, said Police Sgt. Stephen Turner, per the Los Angeles Times . But that account leaves out some important details, according to Rodriguez. He tells TMZ that he was asleep in the passenger seat when he was awoken by an officer slapping him.

Rodriguez suggests the arrest was racially motivated, claiming the "Caucasian" officer was on a "power trip." He claims the driver of the vehicle admitted the drugs were hers, but he was arrested anyway. The "arrest and treatment constituted a violation of his civil rights," Rodriguez's lawyer, Bobby Samini, says in a statement, per TMZ. "Law enforcement asserted that the driver of the vehicle was in possession of a controlled substance. Mr. Rodriguez did not have any controlled substance in his possession, nor was he under the influence of any controlled substance." Samini adds, "We look forward to establishing Mr. Rodriguez's innocence in a court of law." (More Paul Rodriguez stories.)