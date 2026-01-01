Goddard's Space Library to Shut, Losing Vast Material

NASA's biggest research library is about to go dark—and much of what's inside may never be seen again. The Trump administration is shutting the main library at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, on Friday as part of a campus-wide consolidation that will also close 13 buildings and more than 100 labs this year. NASA says the staff will spend 60 days sorting through tens of thousands of books, journals, and technical documents; some will head to government storage, while the rest will be discarded. Many of the materials have never been digitized and aren't available anywhere else, the New York Times reports.

Agency officials describe the move as long-planned cost-cutting, not a retreat from science. NASA spokeswoman Bethany Stevens said the reorganization began before Trump took office and will save about $10 million a year while avoiding nearly $64 million in building repairs. But Goddard workers, their union, and Maryland Democrats say the administration accelerated closures during the federal government shutdown, when the campus was largely empty, and they warn that specialized test gear and other equipment has already been thrown out. Sen. Chris Van Hollen said he'll fight moves that undermine Goddard's mission. Rep. Zoe Lofgren said in a statement in November that the moves and closings "risk causing significant delays for multi-billion-dollar missions under development," per USA Today.

Some scientists worry most about what's on the shelves. Former Goddard planetary scientist Dave Williams, who spent decades curating mission data and obscure spaceflight journals, said the library holds Soviet-era rocket texts and Apollo-era experiment records that "you can't just get online." With the Space Science Data Coordinated Archive already offline, he and others fear NASA is erasing its own memory—and risking repeat mistakes on future missions, per the Times. After the closure, staff will be pushed to digital tools like an "Ask a Librarian" service and interlibrary loans, while losing a physical hub where engineers and researchers traded ideas over books and coffee. Among the projects designed and built there are the Hubble and James Webb space telescopes.