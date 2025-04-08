Navarro Ramps Up Tariffs Fight With Musk

Two of President Trump's top advisers are having a nasty of war of words about tariffs. The spat involves Elon Musk and Peter Navarro, the latter being Trump's top trade adviser and a lead architect of the tariffs. Musk has spoken out against them, and Navarro again suggested on Monday in a CNBC interview that Musk should stay in his lane.

"When it comes to tariffs and trade, we all understand in the White House—and the American people understand—that Elon is a car manufacturer," he said, per Reuters. Then came the real dig: "But he's not a car manufacturer. He's a car assembler," Navarro said, pointing out that lots of Tesla parts come from Japan, China, and Taiwan.