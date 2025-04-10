Saturday's Full Moon Will Be Opposite of a Supermoon

Get ready to gaze upward this Saturday night, as a micromoon makes a subtle yet celestial appearance in the night sky. The full moon will appear smaller and dimmer than usual, the AP reports. This happens when the moon is at its farthest point from Earth. "It's a very subtle difference," says Alain Brizard, an astrophysicist. This contrasts with a supermoon, a micromoon's opposite, when the moon is closer and appears larger. The next micromoon is next month, and supermoons will be visible in October, November, and December.