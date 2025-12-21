Assads Living a Quiet Life of Luxury in Russia

Bashar al-Assad's post-presidency looks less like a bunker and more like a gated compound outside Moscow. The ousted Syrian leader is even revisiting the medical career he once shelved for politics, reports the Guardian . A year after rebels seized Damascus and forced Assad's midnight evacuation, the newspaper finds that the former president and his family have settled into a relatively quiet life of luxury, their money having long been squirreled away in Moscow and away from Western regulators. The family—including wife Asma, daughter Zein, and sons Hafez and Karim—is believed to live in Rublyovka, the heavily guarded enclave west of Moscow that has long housed Russia's political and business elite, along with exiled leaders such as former Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych.

"He's studying Russian and brushing up on his ophthalmology again," a family friend tells the newspaper. "It's a passion of his, he obviously doesn't need the money." It's possible he might even be treating Moscow's elite in the near future. Politically, however, Assad is described as tightly constrained by his host country, and Euro News reports he has not been allowed even to speak to the media. Still, it's not all bad: Leaked data indicates regular high-end shopping, luxury services, and frequent travel to the United Arab Emirates, though a permanent move there appears off the table for now.