A Predator Is Going Hard After Patagonia's Penguins

Penguins in one corner of Argentina now have a new land-based threat to worry about: pumas. A study in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B finds that in Monte Leon National Park in Argentine Patagonia, pumas are increasingly hunting Magellanic penguins, a relatively small bird that ecologists say isn't usually on the big cats' menu, reports the New York Times . Pumas typically target larger mammals like guanacos, but the research shows that pumas are proving highly adaptable, as penguins offer an abundant food source. Pumas "can eat almost anything," Emiliano Donadio of Rewilding Argentina tells BBC Wildlife .

To track the shift, scientists fitted 14 adult pumas with GPS collars and monitored them from 2019 to 2023, comparing their movements across seasons as penguins came and went from a major breeding colony, per the Times. Pumas that regularly fed on penguins held smaller territories and spent more time overlapping with other pumas near the colony, a break from their normally solitary behavior. Combined GPS and camera-trap data suggested what may be the highest local puma density ever recorded, about twice that seen anywhere else. One researcher likened the scene to grizzly bears congregating at salmon runs.

The study underscores how conservation can reshape ecosystems in unanticipated ways. Pumas were largely eliminated from Patagonia in the early 20th century as sheep ranching spread. In their absence, Magellanic penguins established large mainland colonies along the coast. Now that pumas have been protected and their numbers are rebounding, they're encountering this new prey source and altering their movements accordingly.

Ecologists say the broader consequences—for guanacos, penguins, and the wider food web—remain unclear, and the findings challenge the idea that bringing large predators back simply restores past conditions. As one scientist puts it, reintroductions place carnivores into landscapes that have changed, producing new interactions rather than rewinding the ecological clock. Still, the pumas' "ability to feed on so many different prey species is a striking reminder of how remarkably adaptable this top predator is, capable of thriving in nearly every environment across the Americas," Donadio tells the BBC.