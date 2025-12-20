Early Takeaways From the New Epstein Files

No major revelations so far, and Bill Clinton shows up a lot
Posted Dec 20, 2025 9:07 AM CST
This undated photo released by the Department of Justice shows Jeffrey Epstein and Michael Jackson.   (US Department of Justice via AP)

Journalists have been poring over thousands of Jeffrey Epstein files newly released by the Justice Department, a mix of documents, photos, phone recordings, and videos. It's only the first part of a release mandated by Congress, but it will still take quite a bit of time for outlets to sift through even this much. Some early takeaways:

  • No bombshells: A New York Times assessment sees "no major revelations" so far. The files "added little to the public's understanding" of Epstein's conduct, writes Alan Feuer. "The materials also did not provide much additional insight into Mr. Epstein's connections to wealthy and powerful businessmen and politicians who associated with him."

  • Bill Clinton: The former president is featured in multiple photos, including at least two showing him in a swimming pool and one in a hot tub. In another, he appears to be on a plane with his arm around a woman whose face is redacted. "They can release as many 20-plus-year-old photos as they want, but this isn't about Bill Clinton," tweeted Clinton spokesman Angel Urena. "This is about shielding themselves from what comes next, or from what they'll try and hide forever."
  • President Trump: The president doesn't have much of a presence in this tranche. "It's really remarkable how little Trump's name and appearance show up in this first batch of documents, at least after early reviews," writes Aaron Blake at CNN.
  • Abuse: Axios notes that the records are a reminder of Epstein's abuse of teen girls. In an interview with Palm Beach police, a young woman says she was recruited to give Epstein partially nude massages at age 16, adding that he suggested she seek emancipation from her parents in order to live with him as a "sex slave, whatever you want to call it."
  • Celebs: Michael Jackson is also featured in the photos, including one in which he appears with Bill Clinton and Diana Ross. Another big name: Walter Cronkite is pictured at a table with Epstein. The Journal also takes note of Segway inventor Dean Kamen and magician David Copperfield.

