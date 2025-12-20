Early Takeaways From the New Epstein Files

Journalists have been poring over thousands of Jeffrey Epstein files newly released by the Justice Department, a mix of documents, photos, phone recordings, and videos. It's only the first part of a release mandated by Congress, but it will still take quite a bit of time for outlets to sift through even this much. Some early takeaways:

No bombshells: A New York Times assessment sees "no major revelations" so far. The files "added little to the public's understanding" of Epstein's conduct, writes Alan Feuer. "The materials also did not provide much additional insight into Mr. Epstein's connections to wealthy and powerful businessmen and politicians who associated with him."