Report: DOGE Is Getting Audited

The agency known as the congressional watchdog is reportedly taking a close look at DOGE. Wired, citing sources and government records, reports that the Government Accountability Office has been auditing DOGE since last month after requests from congressional leaders. Records suggest the GAO audit is focusing on DOGE's adherence to privacy and data protection laws. "The reports of untrained people rummaging around databases changing code, scraping data—who knows what they're doing?—were pretty alarming," a congressional aide tells Wired.