Mark Kelly Is Suing the Pentagon

Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly sued the Pentagon on Monday over attempts to punish him for his warnings about illegal orders. Kelly, a former astronaut and Navy pilot, is seeking to block his censure from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth last week, the AP reports. Hegseth announced last Monday that he censured Kelly over the Arizona senator's participation in a video that called on troops to resist unlawful orders. Kelly vowed last week to fight the move with "everything I've got."

"The First Amendment forbids the government and its officials from punishing disfavored expression or retaliating against protected speech," his lawsuit says. "That prohibition applies with particular force to legislators speaking on matters of public policy."