Royals Got to Hang With Pope on Their 20th Anniversary

Some people go out to dinner for their anniversaries; others meet up with the pope. King Charles III and Queen Camilla chose the latter Wednesday for their own two-decade mark during a state visit in Italy. Reuters reports that the royal couple was originally supposed to have made an official state visit to the Vatican for an audience with the pontiff, but they bowed out after doctors recommended Francis take a few months to rest and recuperate after being released from the hospital in March. Instead, in a surprise development, the UK monarchs met with the pope privately on Wednesday, accepting his best wishes for their 20th anniversary, per a statement from the Vatican.

The AP notes the 20-minute midafternoon visit was Francis' first real one since he left Gemelli Hospital last month after a serious bout with pneumonia; the visit was said to have been subject to how he was feeling and was only confirmed the morning of. In a photo released by the Vatican of the trio, the queen is seen shaking the pope's hand while King Charles clutches a small red gift box next to her. The pope is seen without the nasal tubes he's needed, with the Vatican noting he doesn't require as much supplemental oxygen lately as he gains his strength back.

"Che occasione speciale!" the couple proclaimed on their X account, including the newly released image. "The King and Queen were deeply touched by The Pope's kind remarks about their 20th wedding anniversary and honoured to be able to share their best wishes to him in person." The Vatican says Francis "reciprocated" Charles and Camilla's "best wishes for a speedy recovery of his health," per the BBC. The reciprocation seems to be in reference to the best wishes offered by the pope to Charles during the king's own fight against cancer. (More King Charles III stories.)