A Key Moment in Tariff Reversal: Sean Hannity's Show

Asian and European markets surged on Thursday, as the US market did the previous day on news of President Trump's partial reversal on tariffs. However, the major American indexes were poised to open Thursday with losses of 1% to 2% as investors continue to process the dizzying chain of events, reports CNBC. Outlets, meanwhile, were taking a closer look at Trump's surprise move on Wednesday:

Trump won't like the first line of the Wall Street Journal news analysis on what transpired: "President Trump finally blinked." Plunging world markets and increasingly worried voices from within his own camp swayed the president, according to the story. Still, the "episode was classic Trump," the story observes. "He took a drastic action, closely tracked the reaction, kept advisers and allies guessing and then changed course."