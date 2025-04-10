Butter Recalled Due to Possible Fecal Contamination

Cabot Creamery butter has been recalled in seven states because of possible fecal contamination but its maker says the product only made it to store shelves in its home state, Vermont. According to a Food and Drug Administration recall notice for the 8oz Extra Creamy Premium Butter, Sea Salted products, the butter has "elevated levels of coliform," a bacteria found in fecal matter, the Guardian reports. Agri-Mark, Cabot Creamery's parent company, says "99.5% of the product was recovered before reaching consumers" and only 17 packages were sold to consumer in Vermont.

The recall covers 189 cases with a total of around 1,700 pounds of butter, USA Today reports. The product was also distributed in New York, Pennsylvania, Maine, Connecticut, New Hampshire, and Arkansas. "Agri-Mark has identified the cause and has taken the appropriate internal actions to address it, the company said in a statement. "No other products were affected." The contaminated butter has a best-by date of Sept. 9 and is identified as lot 090925-055, item 2038, the AP reports. The recall is Level III, meaning the product is unlikely to cause health problems, but the unlucky 17 buyers are still advised to dispose of the butter or return it to the retailer. (More product recall stories.)