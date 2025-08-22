Man Agrees to Plea DeaI in Wyoming Wolf Torture Case

UPDATE

Feb 27, 2026 12:58 PM CST

A Wyoming man who allegedly hit a wolf with a snowmobile, taped the wounded animal's mouth shut, and showed it off in a rural bar before killing it has agreed to a plea deal that would spare him from going to trial and potentially prison, the AP reports. Cody Roberts would instead pay a $1,000 fine and serve 18 months of probation under the deal reached with Sublette County prosecutors last week and filed in court Wednesday, according to court documents.

The alleged animal abuse happened in February 2024 in Daniel, a town of about 150 people some 50 miles south of Jackson. Condemnation of the alleged abuse and scrutiny of Wyoming's laws followed.

After being indicted on a single count of animal cruelty by a rare Wyoming grand jury last summer, Roberts faced up to two years in prison and a $5,000 fine if convicted. Trial was set for March 9. Under the proposed plea deal he signed Feb. 17, Roberts would plead guilty or no contest to one count of felony animal cruelty, according to court documents. The proposed plea agreement would prohibit Roberts from drinking alcohol, going into a bar or liquor store, and hunting or fishing while on probation.

Aug 22, 2025 2:20 PM CDT

A Wyoming man who allegedly hit a wolf with a snowmobile, taped the wounded animal's mouth shut, and showed it off in a rural bar before killing it has been indicted on an animal cruelty charge by a grand jury, nearly a year and a half after the incident. Cody Roberts last year paid a $250 fine for illegal possession of wildlife but avoided more serious charges as investigators struggled to find cooperative witnesses, per the AP.