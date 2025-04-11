Cops: Man Violated Corpse on NYC Subway

The New York City subway system is a very bad place to die, judging by a grim series of events Wednesday night. Police say that after a man died on a southbound R train, he was robbed, then sexually violated, SILive reports. Police said Thursday that a woman took property from the "unresponsive" man around 10:50pm Wednesday. Around 10 minutes later, a suspect entered the same train car, rummaged through the dead man's pockets, and began having sex with the corpse, a law enforcement source tells the New York Times .

Sources tell NBC New York that the man performed various sex acts on the body, waiting for moments when the train car was empty. The disturbing behavior was discovered when the body was found on the train at Manhattan's Whitehall Station early Thursday and authorities reviewed surveillance footage, the sources say. NYPD Crime Stoppers released video and images of the suspect Thursday. The Times' sources say the man whose corpse was abused boarded the train around 8pm Wednesday, and it's not clear when or how he died. The victim was still unidentified as of Thursday afternoon, amNY reports. (More New York City subway stories.)