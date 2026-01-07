Pamela Smart: My Conviction Should Be Reversed

Pamela Smart, serving life in prison for orchestrating the murder of her husband by her teenage student in 1990, is seeking to overturn her conviction over what her lawyers claim were several constitutional violations. The petition for habeas corpus relief was filed Monday in New York, where Smart is being held at the Bedford Hills Correctional Facility, and in New Hampshire, where the murder happened, per the AP . "Ms. Smart's trial unfolded in an environment that no court had previously confronted—wall-to-wall media coverage that blurred the line between allegation and evidence," Jason Ott, who's part of Smart's legal team, said in a statement.

The move comes about seven months after New Hampshire Gov. Kelly Ayotte rejected a request for a sentence reduction hearing. Ayotte said she reviewed the case and decided it wasn't deserving of a hearing. In their petition, lawyers for the 58-year-old Smart argue that prosecutors misled the jury by providing them with inaccurate transcripts of surreptitiously recorded conversations of Smart that included words not audible in the recordings. "Jurors were not evaluating the recordings independently—they were being directed toward a conclusion, and that direction decided the verdict," Smart attorney Matthew Zernhelt said.

Lawyers also argued that the conviction should be overturned because the verdict was tainted by media attention and faulty jury instructions. Smart was a 22-year-old high school media coordinator when she began an affair with a 15-year-old boy who later fatally shot her husband, Gregory Smart, in Derry. The shooter was freed in 2015 after serving a 25-year sentence. Although Smart denied knowledge of the plot, she was convicted of being an accomplice to first-degree murder and other crimes and sentenced to life without parole.

The case inspired Joyce Maynard's 1992 book To Die For and the 1995 film of the same name, starring Nicole Kidman. A rep for the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision said it would have no comment about the petition. A spokesman for New Hampshire's AG said it wouldn't comment on pending litigation, "other than to note that the State maintains Ms. Smart received a fair trial and that her convictions were lawfully obtained and upheld on appeal." In a 2023 New York Times interview, Smart said, "As long as I have God, I have hope and I have a shot." More here.