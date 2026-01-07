DOJ Explains Why It Hasn't Yet Released 2M Epstein Files

The document dump in the Jeffrey Epstein case is still in its early innings, NBC News reports. The Justice Department told a federal judge Monday that more than 2 million additional files tied to the late financier are awaiting release, with a team of roughly 400 department lawyers now combing through the material to shield victims' identities. The review, aided by more than 100 FBI specialists, is meant to bring the agency into compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act, a law signed by President Trump late last year after sustained pressure from victims and lawmakers.

So far, just 12,000 documents totaling about 125,000 pages have been made public in three batches. That's just 1% of the files, the Guardian notes. The new filing—signed by Attorney General Pam Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche—acknowledges that victims have flagged instances where information they believed should have been redacted ended up online. In response, DOJ says it is tightening its process, including extra electronic quality checks, standardized redaction rules, and "deduplication" of overlapping records across different offices.

The department says prior releases required tens of thousands of manual redactions, but some sensitive details still slipped through. Going forward, it plans to create new document categories, assign lawyers specifically to files with especially sensitive victim data, and streamline how it handles redaction requests. The filing offers the "most precise estimate" yet of how many documents are in play, the Washington Post reports. Democrats and others have responded to the delays with skepticism, and two lawmakers (Ro Khanna, California Democrat, and Thomas Massie, Kentucky Republican) are considering suing to speed up the release.