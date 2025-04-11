Subway Tunnel Collapse Traps 2 Workers

Collapse caused road north of Seoul to sink
Posted Apr 11, 2025 7:10 AM CDT
Subway Tunnel Collapse Traps 2 Workers
A subway tunnel construction site collapses in Gwangmyeong, South Korea, Friday, April 11, 2025.   (Hong Ki-won/Yonhap via AP)

A South Korean subway tunnel under construction suddenly collapsed on Friday just south of Seoul, the AP reports. South Korea's national fire agency says one worker is missing and another is trapped in the rubble in Gwangmyeong, per Reuters. Officials said they earlier withdrew workers and stopped traffic after receiving reports of a risk of collapse due to an unstable ventilation shaft and reports of cracks in pillars, but "it wasn't immediately known whether any workers re-entered the site."

South Korea's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport says the workers were buried when the tunnel structure collapsed, causing a portion of the road above to sink, Chosun Ibso reports. Less than six weeks ago, four workers were killed and six were injured when a highway bridge under construction south of Seoul collapsed, Reuters reports. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X