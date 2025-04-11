Subway Tunnel Collapse Traps 2 Workers

A South Korean subway tunnel under construction suddenly collapsed on Friday just south of Seoul, the AP reports. South Korea's national fire agency says one worker is missing and another is trapped in the rubble in Gwangmyeong, per Reuters. Officials said they earlier withdrew workers and stopped traffic after receiving reports of a risk of collapse due to an unstable ventilation shaft and reports of cracks in pillars, but "it wasn't immediately known whether any workers re-entered the site."
South Korea's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport says the workers were buried when the tunnel structure collapsed, causing a portion of the road above to sink, Chosun Ibso reports. Less than six weeks ago, four workers were killed and six were injured when a highway bridge under construction south of Seoul collapsed, Reuters reports.