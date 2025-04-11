Subway Tunnel Collapse Traps 2 Workers

A South Korean subway tunnel under construction suddenly collapsed on Friday just south of Seoul, the AP reports. South Korea's national fire agency says one worker is missing and another is trapped in the rubble in Gwangmyeong, per Reuters. Officials said they earlier withdrew workers and stopped traffic after receiving reports of a risk of collapse due to an unstable ventilation shaft and reports of cracks in pillars, but "it wasn't immediately known whether any workers re-entered the site."