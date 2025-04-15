Starbucks Is Toning Down Its Uniforms

In case you failed to notice Starbucks' green apron, introduced nearly 40 years ago, the garment is getting the spotlight in a uniform change for baristas, who will no longer be allowed to wear a range of colors that might compete. On Monday, Starbucks announced a new dress code with a "simplified color options" for baristas in North America, who will be restricted to solid black shirts (crewneck, collared, or button-up with short or long sleeves) and black, khaki, or blue denim bottoms, per CBS News. The "simpler and clearer guidance," effective May 12, is intended to "allow our iconic green apron to shine and create a sense of familiarity for our customers," Starbucks said in a statement, noting it will provide baristas with two free branded shirts.
It's a change from 2016 when the company began allowing baristas to embrace their personal style and come to work with hair dyed any color, hats, and outfits in muted patterns or solid colors of black, white, charcoal, gray, navy and brown, per USA Today. Leather was also allowed. It comes as Starbucks looks to improve brand loyalty after flat sales in 2024. "We're working hard to ensure our coffeehouses have the right vibe," Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol said at a shareholder meeting last month. "We want to invite customers in, showcase our great coffee, provide a comfortable place to stay, and make them feel like their visit was time well spent." (More Starbucks stories.)