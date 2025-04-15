Starbucks Is Toning Down Its Uniforms

In case you failed to notice Starbucks' green apron, introduced nearly 40 years ago, the garment is getting the spotlight in a uniform change for baristas, who will no longer be allowed to wear a range of colors that might compete. On Monday, Starbucks announced a new dress code with a "simplified color options" for baristas in North America, who will be restricted to solid black shirts (crewneck, collared, or button-up with short or long sleeves) and black, khaki, or blue denim bottoms, per CBS News. The "simpler and clearer guidance," effective May 12, is intended to "allow our iconic green apron to shine and create a sense of familiarity for our customers," Starbucks said in a statement, noting it will provide baristas with two free branded shirts.