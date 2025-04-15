Home Alone 2 Director: Trump Cameo a 'Curse'

It's become one of the more high-profile cameos in Hollywood: Donald Trump makes a brief appearance in Home Alone 2 to give a young Macauley Culkin directions in his hotel. All these years later, director Chris Columbus tells the San Francisco Chronicle he wishes he had cut the scene.

The problem stems from a public spat about Trump's role. A few years ago, after Columbus said during an interview that Trump demanded to be in the movie as payback for using his hotel, Trump shot back that the filmmaker "begged" him to be in it. In the new interview, Columbus refutes that. "He said I begged him to be in the movie, but there's no world I would ever beg a non-actor to be in a movie. But we were desperate to get the Plaza Hotel." Previously, as Movieweb notes, Columbus avoided getting into a back-and-forth about all this, on his wife's advice.

Columbus also tells the Chronicle he always intended to cut the cameo, but was surprised when a test audience loved Trump's appearance. "I think I know a lot about comedy, but I don't, obviously, because I never thought that was going to be considered hilarious." He jokes that if he cut the scene now, he might get deported to his ancestral home of Italy, and some outlets were taking the line at face value. (More Home Alone stories.)