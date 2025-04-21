An American Pope? One Name Is in Contention

So who will be the next pope? Even as the tributes pour in for Pope Francis after his death on Monday morning, the question is at the forefront for the Catholic Church. The Washington Post sees no clear favorite at the moment, but the newspaper and other outlets are quickly assembling a list of front-runners. One key point in coverage, as noted by the AP, is that Francis appointed most current electors, suggesting continuity in leadership. Among the names in circulation:

Cardinal Peter Erdo, 72, archbishop of Budapest, Hungary, described by Newsweek as a "respected canon law scholar."

Cardinal Reinhard Marx, 71, of Germany, who was a top adviser to Francis and reformed Vatican finances.

Cardinal Marc Ouellet, 80, of Canada, who is thought to be more conservative than Francis on church doctrine.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, 70, of Italy, who was Francis' secretary of state and has played a big role in many of the church's recent high-profile moves.

Cardinal Robert Sarah, 79, of Guinea, a conservative who has long been considered the best candidate for an African pope.