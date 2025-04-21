House Democrats Land in El Salvador

Four Democratic members of Congress have arrived in El Salvador to keep attention focused on the plight of deportee Kilmar Abrego Garcia, reports Politico. Their visit follows that of Sen. Chris Van Hollen, though it was unclear if they would be able to meet with Abrego Garcia in person, as Van Hollen did. The four are:

Yassamin Ansari of Arizona

Maxine Dexter of Oregon

Maxwell Frost of Florida

Robert Garcia of California

All four are members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, notes the Washington Post. They plan to meet with Salvadoran government officials and human rights advocates, and to obtain information on other detainees as well.