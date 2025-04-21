California Is Selling Generic Narcan for $24

Synthetic opioid overdose deaths in California fell last year for the first time since 2018 and Gov. Gavin Newsom is hoping to continue the trend by making the overdose-reversing medication naloxone more accessible. California residents can now buy the drug, the generic version of Narcan, directly from a state website, reports the Los Angeles Times. The price from CalRx, the state's generic drug initiative, is $24 for a carton with two single-dose nasal spray devices. Last year, the state launched a program to provide free naloxone to organizations including nonprofits, universities, and first responders.