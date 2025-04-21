California Is Selling Generic Narcan for $24

Synthetic opioid overdose deaths in California fell last year for the first time since 2018 and Gov. Gavin Newsom is hoping to continue the trend by making the overdose-reversing medication naloxone more accessible. California residents can now buy the drug, the generic version of Narcan, directly from a state website, reports the Los Angeles Times. The price from CalRx, the state's generic drug initiative, is $24 for a carton with two single-dose nasal spray devices. Last year, the state launched a program to provide free naloxone to organizations including nonprofits, universities, and first responders.
A two-dose box of naloxone costs between $45 and $70 from regular pharmacies and online outlets, the AP reports. "Life-saving medications shouldn't come with a life-altering price tag," Newsom's office said in a statement. "CalRx is about making essential drugs like naloxone affordable and accessible for all—not the privileged few." California is using $150 million from opioid settlement funds to pay for naloxone programs through 2027, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.