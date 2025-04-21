Trump Says He'll Be at Pope's Funeral

President Trump has ordered flags at the White House and all other federal buildings to be flown at half-staff Monday in honor of Pope Francis. Trump made the announcement at the start of the White House Easter Egg Roll, flanked by Melania Trump and the Easter Bunny, USA Today reports. " He was a good man, worked hard, he loved the world," Trump said of the 88-year-old pontiff, who died early Monday. In a Truth Social post, Trump said he would be going to the pope's funeral in the first international trip of his second term.

"Melania and I will be going to the funeral of Pope Francis, in Rome," Trump wrote. "We look forward to being there!"Joe Biden, the second Catholic president in US history, also praised the pontiff, the AP reports. Francis was "unlike any who came before him," Biden said. "Pope Francis will be remembered as one of the most consequential leaders of our time, and I am better for having known him." John F. Kennedy was the only other Catholic president. The BBC reports that no funeral date has been set, but according to church tradition, it should " typically be held within four to six days of his death, with the funeral mass taking place in St Peter's Square." (More Pope Francis stories.)