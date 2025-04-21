Kristi Noem's Bag With $3K Cash Stolen

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem became a crime victim Sunday night, her department has confirmed. CNN reports that the former South Dakota governor's bag was stolen while she was dining at the Capital Burger restaurant in downtown Washington, DC. A law enforcement source tells CNN that the Secret Service reviewed security footage "and saw an unknown white male wearing a medical mask steal her bag and leave the restaurant."

The Department of Homeland Security confirmed CNN's report, which said Noem's bag contained her passport and DHS access badge, along with her driver's license, apartment keys, medication, makeup bag, and $3,000 in cash. "Her entire family was in town including her children and grandchildren," the department said in a statement to the New York Times. "She was using the cash withdrawal to treat her family to dinner, activities and Easter gifts." (More Kristi Noem stories.)