Ex-NFL Player Sued for $50M Over Alleged Sex Assault

A civil lawsuit has been filed against retired NFL player Shannon Sharpe by a woman identified as Jane Doe, who accuses Sharpe of rape, physical abuse, and inflicting emotional distress, the AP reports. The incidents are alleged to have occurred during their two-year relationship, which began when they met at a Los Angeles gym in 2023. Doe claims Sharpe raped her in October 2024 and again in January. The lawsuit was filed in Clark County, Nevada, and seeks $50 million in damages.

Sharpe's lawyer, Lanny J. Davis, released a statement on Sharpe's behalf, saying the lawsuit is a "blatant and cynical attempt to shake down" Sharpe. Davis, who called the civil suit "blackmail" per Fox News, said the claims are "filled with lies, distortions, and misrepresentations" regarding a consensual relationship. Sharpe, 56, is also accused of being verbally abusive and controlling, threatening to kill Doe, and recording their sexual encounters without her consent.

Sharpe played as a tight end for the NFL from 1990 to 2003. He was a four-time All-Pro and won three Super Bowls, two with Denver and one with Baltimore. Sharpe retired as the all-time leader among tight ends in receptions (815), yards receiving (10,060), and touchdowns (62), all records that have since been broken. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2011. After retiring from football, Sharpe worked in television and social media. He left FS1's Undisputed in 2023 and joined ESPN. (Sharpe's former Fox Sports co-host has also been accused of sexual assault.) (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)