Former Fox Sports Host Sued Over Alleged Sex Harassment

A former Fox Sports host is being accused of sexual harassment in a lawsuit from a woman who worked as a hairstylist for the network. Noushin Faraji claims Skip Bayless, whose show was canceled last year after co-host Shannon Sharpe left and ratings plummeted, made multiple unwanted advances toward her, and once offered her $1.5 million to sleep with him. "Ms. Faraji brings forth this action because for over a decade at Fox, she was forced to endure a misogynistic, racist, and ableist workplace where executives and talent were allowed to physically and verbally abuse workers with impunity," the lawsuit says, per the Washington Post . A Fox Sports 1 host and executive vice president are also named in the suit, the New York Post reports.

Bayless, the lawsuit claims, gave Faraji "lingering hugs, kisses on the cheek," and Faraji accuses executives at Fox of fostering a toxic work environment in which Bayless and others were allowed to engage in such misconduct without being held accountable. After Faraji refused the $1.5 million offer, the lawsuit claims Bayless threatened her job. It also accuses FS1 host Joy Taylor of contributing to the hostile work environment, and Charlie Dixon, FS1's executive VP of content, of groping Faraji at a party. Faraji also accuses the network of firing her based on "fabricated" reasons after she raised concerns about Bayless and others, Variety reports. She is seeking class-action status on behalf of other employees who, the lawsuit claims, were not paid full wages or overtime, the AP reports. (More Fox Sports stories.)